[Today’s K-pop] Stray Kids logs 400m views with ‘God’s menu’ music video

Stray Kids reached 400 million views with the music video for “God’s Menu,” said label JYP Entertainment on Wednesday. It is the band’s first video to reach the milestone and has been setting records in YouTube viewings for the band. It is also the first music video from the so-called fourth-generation K-pop boy bands. The eight-member act has nine music videos with over 100 million total views on the platform. “God’s Menu” fronted the group's first full album “Go Live” that came out in June 2020 and topped the iTunes top albums chart in 23 regions. In the meantime, the band will release its third LP “Five-Star” on June 2. On July 1-2, the bandmates will hold their third fan meet event, “Pilot: For Five-Star,” in Seoul. Blackpink’s ‘Don’t Know What to Do’ dance video hits 300m views

The performance video for Blackpink’s “Don’t Know What To Do” surpassed 300 million views on YouTube, according to label YG Entertainment on Wednesday. The video was unveiled in April 2019. “Don’t Know What To Do” is the follow-up track from its second EP “Kill This Love” which hit Billboard 200 at No. 24, a record for a K-pop girl group at the time. The quartet now has five dance practice videos that received over 300 million views on the platform. The bandmates returned from Macau on Monday after hosting two concerts and will head to Bangkok, Thailand for more this weekend. Jennie walked down the red carpet in Cannes on Monday in France for the premiere of “The Idol” while Rose flew over to Paris Tuesday after a surprise appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. NCT’s Sungchan, Shotaro to leave team, join new group

Sungchan and Shotaro of NCT will quit the band and will form a new boy band said label SM Entertainment on Wednesday. The two will be joined by more members including two trainees of the management firm, although it is yet to be known how many band members the band will have or when it will debut. The new band will open a new chapter for the company as part of its new intellectual property, according to Jang Cheol-hyuk, its newly named CEO in a video. Sungchan and Shotaro debuted as a new member of NCT in 2020 through its album “NCT Resonance Pt. 1.” Shotaro wrote on his social media after the announcement and reassured fans and thanked them for supporting him until now. The existence of fans gave him the most strength while he was part of NCT, he added. MCND heads to Latin America

