Homes of 2 ex-NIS directors raided over alleged meddling in hiring decisions

Police raided the homes of two former directors of the National Intelligence Service on Wednesday over allegations that they illegally meddled in the agency's hiring decisions.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency sent investigators to the homes of Park Jie-won and Suh Hoon to seize materials related with their terms at the NIS.

Suh served as NIS director from 2017-20, and Park from 2020-22, both under the previous Moon Jae-in administration.

They are accused of abusing their authority as NIS chief in having people close to them hired as employees at the Institute for National Security Strategy, which is affiliated with the NIS.

The spy agency reportedly found out about such hirings in a recent internal inspection of personnel affairs from the period of the Moon administration and requested a police investigation. (Yonhap)