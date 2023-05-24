 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

Homes of 2 ex-NIS directors raided over alleged meddling in hiring decisions

By Yonhap
Published : May 24, 2023 - 11:07       Updated : May 24, 2023 - 11:07
The National Police Agency of South Korea (Yonhap)
The National Police Agency of South Korea (Yonhap)

Police raided the homes of two former directors of the National Intelligence Service on Wednesday over allegations that they illegally meddled in the agency's hiring decisions.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency sent investigators to the homes of Park Jie-won and Suh Hoon to seize materials related with their terms at the NIS.

Suh served as NIS director from 2017-20, and Park from 2020-22, both under the previous Moon Jae-in administration.

They are accused of abusing their authority as NIS chief in having people close to them hired as employees at the Institute for National Security Strategy, which is affiliated with the NIS.

The spy agency reportedly found out about such hirings in a recent internal inspection of personnel affairs from the period of the Moon administration and requested a police investigation. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114