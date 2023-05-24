 Back To Top
Court set to decide whether to issue arrest warrant for actor Yoo Ah-in

By Yonhap
Published : May 24, 2023 - 09:25       Updated : May 24, 2023 - 09:25
Yoo Ah-in speaks after the police questioning at the Mapo-gu office of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency last Wednesday. (Yonhap)
A Seoul court is set to decide Wednesday whether to issue a warrant to arrest actor Yoo Ah-in over his alleged use of five different illegal drugs.

The Seoul Central District Court is scheduled to hold a hearing at 11 a.m. on a warrant request against Yoo filed by the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency last week.

The 37-year-old actor, whose legal name is Uhm Hong-sik, is accused of illegally using five different drugs for nonmedical purposes since 2020: propofol, marijuana, cocaine, ketamine and zolpidem, an insomnia medication. Police suspect Yoo's illegal drug use had been habitual.

Yoo previously underwent two rounds of police questioning, including last week, and reportedly denied the drug allegations. He partially admitted to smoking marijuana but insisted the use of propofol, ketamine and others was for medical purposes.

Police have decided to seek the arrest warrant for Yoo over concerns he may try to destroy evidence, according to officials.

Four other people close to Yoo have also been under police investigation on charges of assisting the actor's alleged drug abuse or using drugs themselves. The court will decide Wednesday whether to issue an arrest warrant for one of them.

Yoo debuted in 2003 in a TV commercial and is best known for his roles in action blockbuster "Veteran," zombie film "#Alive" and Netflix series "Hellbound." (Yonhap)

