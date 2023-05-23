[Today’s K-pop] Stray Kids to greet fans in Seoul in July

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)

Stray Kids will hold its third fan meet event in Seoul on July 1-2, announced label JYP Entertainment on Tuesday. Titled “Pilot: For Five-Star,” the eight bandmates will meet fans in person over two days, and the second day’s live performance will be broadcast online as well. Its last fan meeting was held around 1 1/2 years ago. The event was named after its third studio album, “Five-Star,” which is due out on June 2. The album consists of 12 tracks including main track “S-Class” and “Topline,” a collaboration with hip-hop musician Tiger JK. Meanwhile, Felix headed to Italy on Tuesday to attend Louis Vuitton’s 2024 cruise collection fashion show, while Hyunjin flew to Cannes Monday for Versace’s collaboration with Dua Lipa. Enhypen’s 4th EP sells 1.1m copies on first day

(Credit: Belift Lab)

Enhypen’s fourth EP became a million-seller on the first day of release, according to a local tally. “Dark Blood” sold over 1.1 million units, becoming the band's third million-selling album, after first LP “Dimension: Dilemma” from October 2021 and third EP “Manifesto: Day 1” from July last year. The mini album was released on Monday and landed atop the iTunes top albums chart in 30 regions. The music video for lead track “Bite Me” received 10 million views on YouTube in 15 hours, a record for the seven-piece act. Its previous EP hit Billboard 200 at No. 6 -- a career high -- and stayed on the chart for eight weeks in total. The album was No. 1 on the iTunes top albums chart in 17 regions and topped Oricon’s daily, weekly and weekly combined album rankings as well. NewJeans to return in July: report

(Credit: Ador)

NewJeans will pre-release a song from its new album on July 7, according to a local media report on Tuesday. There have been speculations that the rookie sensation will return with new music in June. Agency Ador admitted that the group is preparing for a new album, but did not provide any specifics. The five-member group debuted in July last year and has been dominating the K-pop scene with a series of hit songs, from “Hype Boy” and “Attention” to “Ditto” and “OMG.” “Ditto” is the pre-release from single “OMG” and was its first entry on Billboard’s Hot 100, only six months after its debut. It stayed on the chart for five weeks, peaking at No. 82, while the titular track maintained a spot for six weeks, peaking at No. 74. Meanwhile, the bandmates will meet fans at their first fan meet “Bunnies Camp” in Seoul on July 1-2. The Boyz announces Asia tour schedule

(Credit: IST Entertainment)