First lady vows to make Korea 'bucket list destination' for travelers

First lady Kim Keon Hee (right) poses for a photo with Hotel Shilla CEO Lee Boo-jin during a ceremony at the Korea Tourism Organization headquarters in Seoul Tuesday. (Yonhap)

South Korea's first lady Kim Keon Hee pledged on Tuesday to make South Korea a bucket list destination for travelers in the world, stressing a need of offering cultural experiences to visitors.

"More of the world's travelers are enjoying the emerging trend of soaking themselves in the mood of being in Korea with Korean foods, cultural elements, artworks and traditional forms of architecture," she said.

"I will do my best to make the world's travelers add 'K-Tourism' on their bucket lists."

Kim was requested to serve as a honorary chief to lead the Visit Korea Year 2023-2024 initiative by a nonprofit foundation under the Culture Ministry, in a customary fashion as former first ladies have played the similar roles.

"South Korea is a truly amazing country full of attractions," Kim said.

"Anticipation is high for Korea as a travel destination, which should translate into an increased influx of travelers."

Tuesday's event at the Korea Tourism Organization headquarters in Seoul was attended by 80 government officials, tourism industry professionals and exchange students combined.

The Visit Korea Committee is currently led by Lee Boo-jin, Hotel Shilla chief executive and younger sister of Samsung Electronics executive chairman Lee Jae-yong.