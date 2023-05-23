 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
Entertainment

Fantagio’s new boy group Lun8 to debut on June 15

By Hong Yoo
Published : May 23, 2023 - 14:13       Updated : May 23, 2023 - 14:13
Fantagio's upcoming new boy band Lun8 (Fantagio)
Fantagio's upcoming new boy band Lun8 (Fantagio)

Fantagio’s new boy group Lun8 will debut on June 15, the agency said Tuesday.

The eight-member group is dropping its first mini album “Continue?” on the same day, according to Fantagio.

The eight-piece is Fantagio's first boy group in seven years since the debut of Astro.

Lun8 consists of seven Korean members -- Chael, Jinsu, Junwoo, Dohyun, Ian, Eunho and Eunseop -- and one Japanese member, Takuma.

The group name holds the meaning of “eight boys who embrace the moon and light up the dark night.”

The group unveiled its debut schedule poster on its official social media account on Monday.

The poster shows a pop-up message on a game machine that asks, “Continue?” It's a message that usually shows up in a game when a player wishes to continue playing the game after losing.

Lun8 will present diverse teaser content prior to its official debut such as an album preview, concept photos, highlight medley clip and a music video teaser starting Tuesday.



By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114