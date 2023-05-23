Blackpink's Jennie in Cannes for acting debut

South Korean singer and actress Jennie, also a member of K-pop band Blackpink, arrives for the screening of the film "The Idol" during the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, Monday. (AFP)

Blackpink's Jennie was at the Cannes film festival Monday to celebrate her debut as an actress.

The K-pop singer attended the red carpet event for the film festival held in Cannes, France.

The event took place on Monday, prior to the out of competition gala premiere of HBO drama series "The Idol," with which Jennie is making her acting debut. Two of the show's six episodes were screened that night.

"The Idol" is HBO's highly anticipated new series co-produced by Canadian singer Able Tesfaye, better known as singer The Weeknd, and "Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. The Weeknd also stars as a protagonist in the series along with French-American actress Lily-Rose Depp.

Set against the backdrop of the LA music industry, "The Idol" centers around an aspiring female pop star who builds a complicated yet romantic relationship with a self-help guru and cult leader on her way to stardom.

Jennie, whose real name is Jennie Kim, is making her official screen debut in a supporting role.

"The Idol" is expected to start airing in June.