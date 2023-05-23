 Back To Top
Entertainment

Blackpink's Jennie in Cannes for acting debut

The K-pop singer forays into Cannes Film Festival with her first acting in HBO's series "The Idol"

By Choi Ji-won
Published : May 23, 2023 - 14:04       Updated : May 23, 2023 - 14:04
South Korean singer and actress Jennie, also a member of K-pop band Blackpink, arrives for the screening of the film
South Korean singer and actress Jennie, also a member of K-pop band Blackpink, arrives for the screening of the film "The Idol" during the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, Monday. (AFP)

Blackpink's Jennie was at the Cannes film festival Monday to celebrate her debut as an actress.

The K-pop singer attended the red carpet event for the film festival held in Cannes, France.

The event took place on Monday, prior to the out of competition gala premiere of HBO drama series "The Idol," with which Jennie is making her acting debut. Two of the show's six episodes were screened that night.

"The Idol" is HBO's highly anticipated new series co-produced by Canadian singer Able Tesfaye, better known as singer The Weeknd, and "Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. The Weeknd also stars as a protagonist in the series along with French-American actress Lily-Rose Depp.

Set against the backdrop of the LA music industry, "The Idol" centers around an aspiring female pop star who builds a complicated yet romantic relationship with a self-help guru and cult leader on her way to stardom.

Jennie, whose real name is Jennie Kim, is making her official screen debut in a supporting role.

"The Idol" is expected to start airing in June.

Blackpink's Jennie (second from left) and the cast of HBO series
Blackpink's Jennie (second from left) and the cast of HBO series "The Idol" arrive at the red carpet for the Out of Competition screening of the TV show at the 76th Cannes Film Festival held in Cannes, France, Monday. (Reuters)

Jennie appeared at the Cannes red carpet in a classic Hollywood style Chanel dress, matched with a big black satin bow her hair. She was joined at the red carpet by other cast of "The Idol," including Tesfaye, Depp and Australian singer-songwriter Troye Sivan, the latter of whom has a supporting role.

Jennie also attended "The Idol" after party at the film festival on Tuesday.

Jennie is the second member from Blackpink to attend this year's Cannes festival, which runs from May 16-27.

Her bandmate Rose had showed up on the festival's second night at the invitation of Saint Laurent, the French luxury house she currently represents as a global ambassador.

Black Pink are currently on a world tour. Jennie flew to Cannes following the Macau gigs on May 20-21. The next Blackpink shows are set to take place this weekend in Bangkok, Thailand.



By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)
