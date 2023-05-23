Pro-NK newspaper slams S. Korea, US, Japan for seeking to conspire trilateral military alliance

A pro-North Korea newspaper in Japan on Tuesday condemned the latest summit of leaders from South Korea, the United States and Japan as an attempt to plot a trilateral military alliance, claiming the move is "maximizing" the risk of war on the Korean Peninsula.

The Choson Sinbo, the pro-North Korea newspaper, lashed out at the outcome of the trilateral meeting held Sunday on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, Japan.

At the summit, President Yoon Suk Yeol, US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed to further strengthen trilateral strategic cooperation to bolster deterrence against North Korea's nuclear threats, vowing to develop their cooperation to a new level.

The North's paper said such a meeting was nothing but a "deceptive play" designed to hide the risk of a military collusion.

"A plan to build a three-way military alliance plotted by the leaders of the three nations is maximizing the risk of war outbreak on the Korean Peninsula," it said. "This is a reality that cannot be reversed even with any diplomatic rhetoric."

The Choson Sinbo is not North Korea's state media outlet, but it serves as an unofficial spokesperson for Pyongyang.

S. Korea, Malaysia to stage friendship flight over Langkawi airport

The South Korean Air Force's Black Eagles aerobatic team will stage a friendship flight with Malaysian jets Tuesday over an airport in the Southeast Asian country, in a move to bolster bilateral defense ties, officials said.

The aerobatic team is scheduled to conduct the flight later in the day after arriving in the country last Thursday to join the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition at Langkawi International Airport from Tuesday through Saturday.

After the air show's opening ceremony, eight T-50B aircraft will stage the flight alongside seven Malaysian Air Force jets, including the F/A-18 aircraft, to promote friendly ties between the two sides, according to South Korea's Air Force.

Throughout the air show, the Black Eagles are scheduled to stage one to two performances a day, showcasing skilled aerial maneuvers, and promote South Korean-built aircraft, it added.

The Air Force has mobilized nine T-50B jets and three C-130 transport planes, along with some 110 personnel, to participate in the event.

