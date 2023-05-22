[Today’s K-pop] Seventeen to hold concert in Seoul in July

(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)

Seventeen will host concerts in Seoul on July 21-22, announced agency Pledis Entertainment on Monday. It has been about 13 months since it went live in Seoul kicking off its third international tour. The live shows will be broadcast online as well. In the meantime, the 13-member act is set to greet its fans in Japan at its fan meet event held at Tokyo Dome on May 27-28. It met a total of 80,000 fans at the Osaka fan meet held last week at Kyocera Dome. The band also performed songs from its latest album, its tenth EP titled “FML” which came out late last month. The album ranked No. 14 on the Billboard 200 dated May 20, after debuting on the chart at No. 2, a record for the band. The EP sold more than 3 million copies on the first day and over 4.55 million in the first week, with both setting K-pop records. Twice to go encore in Japan in December

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)

Twice will hold encore concerts in Japan in December, announced the group on Sunday. The news came as a surprise to the audience who attended its live show in Tokyo on the day, the final gig of its Japan tour “Ready To Be” which consisted of four concerts, two each in Osaka and Tokyo. The nine-member act will go live again four more times: in Nagoya on Dec. 16-17 and in Fukuoka on Dec. 27-28. The group is in the middle of its world tour that began in Seoul in April. It will resume the tour in Los Angeles on June 10 and will visit seven more cities in the US and Toronto, Canada before hitting Europe and southeast Asia in September. Meanwhile, Twice will release its single “Hare Hare” next week in Japan and launch its first subunit Misamo – of Mina, Sana and Momo – in July. Monsta X’s Jooheon shines light on himself

(Credit: Starship Entertainment)

Jooheon of Monsta X brought out his first solo EP “Lights” on Monday. He has been working individually besides writing songs for the band over the past eight years. “Releasing an album officially and debuting as a solo (musician) seem to have different meaning,” he said through a release via agency Starship Entertainment. It certainly is different from putting one out as a member of the band, reminding him of the feelings he had when he was a rookie, he added. He had his hands on all six tracks, from writing words and melodies as well as producing. With his main track “Freedom,” he sings of his thirst for freedom. The singer and songwriter sought to highlight “the birth of a new genre named Jooheon.” “It also contains the heart of a boy, one named Lee Jooheon, from inside of him,” he mused. SHINee opens pop-up store to mark 15th debut anniversary

(Credit: SM Entertainment)