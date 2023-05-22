 Back To Top
National

[Photo News] Dondeokjeon resurrected

By No Kyung-min
Published : May 22, 2023 - 16:10       Updated : May 22, 2023 - 16:10
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Guests unveil the signboard of Dondeokjeon during an unveiling ceremony on Monday at Dondeokjeon in Deoksugung Palace in central Seoul on Monday. Originally constructed as an event hall to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Emperor Gojong, Dondeokjeon later served primarily as a reception hall and guesthouse for foreign visitors before it was destroyed by Japan in the 1920s. After five years of reconstruction that began in 2017, the building was finally completed in November, almost a century after its demolition. The newly unveiled signboard is a replica, recreated with traditional pigments based on measurements taken from the original signboard currently housed at the National Palace Museum of Korea. Dondeokjeon will open to the public in September.



By No Kyung-min (minmin@heraldcorp.com)
