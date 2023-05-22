Yoon's approval rating up for 4th consecutive week: poll

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (left) and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida shake hands during a summit in Hiroshima, Japan, on Sunday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating rose for the fourth consecutive week, a poll showed Monday, amid positive feedback on his handling of diplomatic and security issues.

This marks the first time since taking office in May 2022 that Yoon's approval rating has shown an upward trend for four weeks in a row.

In the poll of 2,504 adults aged 18 and older conducted by Realmeter from Monday to Friday of last week, the positive assessment of Yoon's performance rose 2.2 percentage points from the previous week to 39 percent.

Yoon's disapproval rating was 57.9 percent, down 2.9 percentage points from the previous week.

According to Bae Cheol-ho, a senior analyst at Realmeter, last week's approval rating can be attributed to a favorable assessment of Yoon's diplomacy and security efforts.

The approval rating of the main opposition Democratic Party, meanwhile, fell 4.6 percent to 42.4 percent, largely due to a cryptocurrency scandal involving a former party member, Rep. Kim Nam-kuk, the poll showed.

It marked the biggest fall in the DP's ratings since the launch of the Yoon administration, Bae said.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level. (Yonhap)