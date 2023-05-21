 Back To Top
Business

China says US chip maker Micron failed security review

By AFP
Published : May 21, 2023 - 22:03       Updated : May 21, 2023 - 22:03

A smartphone with a displayed Micron logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. (Reuters-Yonhap)
BEIJING (AFP) -- China's cybersecurity watchdog said Sunday US chipmaker Micron Technology had failed a national security probe and urged all operators of critical information infrastructure to stop purchasing their products as Beijing tightens enforcement of national security and anti-espionage laws.

Micron's products "have relatively serious potential network security issues, which pose a major security risk to China's critical information infrastructure supply chain and affects China's national security," the cybersecurity administration said in a statement.

