Yoon, Widodo discuss future industry cooperation

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Indonesian President Joko Widodo discussed widening their relations and cooperation in future industries at a summit on the sidelines of the Group of Seven Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, on Sunday.

During the bilateral summit, Yoon said he is pleased with the rapid progress in cooperation between the Korea and Indonesia since Widodo’s visit to Korea in July last year, according to a written briefing from the presidential office.

Yoon said the Korean government places importance on cooperation with Indonesia, a key partner in the development of future industries. “At the governmental level, we will do our best to facilitate the smooth promotion of various cooperative projects and encourage Korean companies to participate in (projects in Indonesia).”

President Widodo expressed congratulations for the two countries’ 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties this year, and said their cooperative relationship is of great importance to Indonesia. He asked Yoon to actively invest in and cooperate with Indonesia in areas such as agricultural development, electric vehicle ecosystem, information and communication and small nuclear power plants.

He also expected many Korean companies with advanced technology and experience to participate in its capital relocation project from Jakarta to Nusantara.

Speaking to The Korea Herald after the summit, Indonesia's Ambassador to South Korea Gandi Sulistiyanto said he hopes for the Korean government to grant free entry visas to Indonesian citizens, particularly those using digital passports similar to the arrangement that Japan has implemented for Indonesians since last year. He stressed the importance of reciprocity and mentioned that Koreans visiting Indonesia already benefit from visa-on-arrival facilities.