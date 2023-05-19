 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
National

North Koreans cite South Korean talk show as motive for escape

By Kim Arin
Published : May 19, 2023 - 21:51       Updated : May 19, 2023 - 21:51
The flags of South Korea and North Korea (123rf)
The flags of South Korea and North Korea (123rf)

A popular South Korean talk show featuring North Korea escapees motivated a group of North Koreans to flee their repressive home country earlier this month, they were quoted as telling Seoul officials in a screening interview.

Nine North Koreans, who are related to each other, were being investigated by South Korean officials after they crossed a sea border west of the peninsula, Seoul officials said Thursday.

Three sources with knowledge of the interview told The Korea Herald it was a pair of brothers who took the initiative to get their family members out of North Korea. The younger of the brothers had been the captain of a boat.

The brothers told Seoul officials they “hated” the Kim Jong-un regime, the sources said, and that their deceased father had refused to join the Workers’ Party, the country’s sole political party.

They developed a fascination for South Korean culture from watching TV shows that were put on a surreptitiously obtained USB drive. In particular, they cited Channel A's "Now On My Way to Meet You," a weekly talk show starring North Korean escapees as having had a major influence on their decision to escape. The show, in which defectors talk about their hardships and seek to debunk misunderstandings about the reclusive regime, made them believe that North Koreans can have a successful life in South Korea.

As COVID-19 made it harder for them to make a living, they decided to escape to the South. One of the brothers has two children, one of whom is about to turn 5. Five is the age children enroll in preschools in North Korea, and where toddlers are taught to be loyal to the ruling Kim family. They said they wanted to leave before their children are indoctrinated in the North Korean formal education.

They began offering bribes to coast guard officials from earlier this year, biding their time to escape via the sea route at night.

The National Intelligence Service confirmed that the North Koreans described their motive for escape as an admiration for life in South Korea from watching TV shows.



By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114