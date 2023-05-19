Archives of Korea’s grassroots revolutions added to on UNESCO Memory of the World register

Students participate in the April 19 Revolution, a pro-democracy movement of 1960. The banner on the left reads "Let's die of righteousness and live in truth." (CHA)

Two historical archives on Korea's historic grassroots revolutions -- the archives of the April 19 Revolution in 1960 and archives of the Donghak Peasant Revolution in 1894 -- were added to UNESCO's Memory of the World register Thursday, according to the CHA.

The final decision was made during UNESCO' 216th executive board meeting, which is being held in Paris from May 10 to 24.

The two historical events are widely recognized for their substantial contributions to the democratization of Korea.

The archive of the April 19 Revolution is an extensive collection of 1,019 documentary materials on the student-initiated pro-democracy movement that erupted in the spring of 1960. The uprising became a cornerstone in ending the dictatorship of president Syngman Rhee.

The records depict the origin and progress of the revolution, along with the subsequent post-revolutionary management. They encompass a wide range materials, including materials from government agencies, the National Assembly, political parties, media articles, personal accounts, investigative reports, photographs and videos.

The archive of the Donghak Peasant Revolution is a collection 185 items associated with the revolution that occurred from 1894 to 1895 during the Joseon era.