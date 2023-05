Saudi Arabia Ambassador to Korea Sami M. Alsadhan(first from left) and Korea-Arab Society Ma Young-sam present certificate to Kim Sang-yeop, a student from Dankook University for achieveing first place in the quiz.(Korea-Arab Society)

ARAB QUIZ WINNER

Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Korea Sami M. Alsadhan (right) presents a certificate and prize money to Kim Sang-yeop (second from right), a student at Dankook University, the winner of "Quiz on Arab," co-hosted by the Embassy of Saudi Arabia, the Korea-Arab Society and Korea University’s Center for Middle East and Islamic Studies of the Asiatic Research Institute on Monday at Korea University in Seoul.

By Sanjay Kumar