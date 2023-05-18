 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
National

Defense chief meets Polish pilots at S. Korean Air Force unit

By Yonhap
Published : May 18, 2023 - 19:47       Updated : May 18, 2023 - 19:47
Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup (center) meets with Polish pilots and South Korean Air Force officials at the 1st Fighter Wing in Gwangju, 267 kilometers south of Seoul, on Thursday in this photo provided by Seoul's defense ministry. (Yonhap)
Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup (center) meets with Polish pilots and South Korean Air Force officials at the 1st Fighter Wing in Gwangju, 267 kilometers south of Seoul, on Thursday in this photo provided by Seoul's defense ministry. (Yonhap)

South Korea's defense chief met with Polish pilots at an Air Force unit here Thursday and expressed hopes the two nations will expand defense cooperation, his ministry said.

Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup made the remarks during the meeting with four Polish pilots currently undergoing a flight education program to operate South Korea's FA-50 light attack aircraft at the 1st Fighter Wing in Gwangju, 267 kilometers south of Seoul, according to the ministry.

"Through the education program, I hope the militaries of South Korea and Poland can further expand and develop defense cooperation," Lee was quoted as saying.

Lee also inspected the unit's hangars and noted the importance of safety management.

A total of eight Polish pilots are undergoing education programs in South Korea to operate the aircraft under a deal last year to export 48 FA-50s to Poland. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114