National

[H.eco Forum] Fishing industry is killing marine life: 'Seaspiracy' director

Documentary filmmaker Ali Tabrizi says people need to learn how to love other creatures

By Lee Jung-youn
Published : May 18, 2023 - 15:20       Updated : May 18, 2023 - 15:20
Documentary film director Ali Tabrizi (Ali Tabrizi)

Many people would have heard eating red meat is bad for the planet, but they are less aware of the environmental impacts of the seafood on our plates, said Ali Tabrizi, a documentary film director who shed light on the dark side of the fishing industry with his film "Seaspiracy" (2021).

Tabrizi, who is visiting Korea for the first time this month, will be the keynote speaker at the H.eco Forum hosted by Herald Corp. at Shilla Hotel, Seoul, on Wednesday. His speech, titled "Solution to protect the sea," will share insights into marine conservation and the threats facing the marine environment.

He cited studies that showed 90 percent of the large fish in the seas disappeared in just 50 years from 1952 and 1999 due to commercial fishing, and that the Earth's wildlife population had plunged 70 percent in the half-century until 2018.

His film, "Seaspiracy," hit the world with a radical conclusion, saying there are no sustainable ways to consume fish. Shortly after its release, "Seaspiracy" made it as one of the top 10 most-watched movies on Netflix around the world.

The film analyzed how different methods used in the fishing industry, from trawling to fish farming, inevitably destroys the sea. Tabrizi also accused several environment activist groups for colluding with major fisheries conglomerates and overlooking the harm they are causing.

It was not easy for Tabrizi to bring the issue to light.

“I have experienced many burnouts when it comes to my campaigning and advocacy,” said Tabrizi, in an interview with The Korea Herald.

His documentary achieved a certain goal by putting the oceans on the map of environmental discussions, drawing attention from celebrities all over the world.

But still, Tabrizi said there is a long way to go.

“I have not seen any real changes when it comes to the actual fishing industry. Perhaps some micro changes in a handful of fishing vessels in some places, but with over 4.5 million fishing vessels out there decimating the life beneath the waves, day in, day out, we are not acting fast enough.”

Every problem that makes people suffer is ultimately because of “a lack of love,” said Tabrizi.

“The world has certainly lost its way when it comes to love, and you see this reflected in the way we not only treat each other, but the planet and other animals as well,” he said.

While ocean conservation is a tricky matter that cannot be solved in short period of time, Tabrizi said he still has hope that with enough concerted effort from the government, industry and the public, things can turn around.

"I would like to see enthusiasm for the ocean continue," added Tabrizi.



By Lee Jung-youn (jy@heraldcorp.com)
