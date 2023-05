SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, who doubles as chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, talks with “global supporters” for Busan’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo at a traditional market in central Seoul on Wednesday. A total of 120 young people, including 50 foreign nationals, are serving as supporters for Busan’s Expo bid as they carry out promotional activities throughout the world.

