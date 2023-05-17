 Back To Top
National

Ukraine seeks S. Korea's participation in reconstruction projects: senior official

By Yonhap
Published : May 17, 2023 - 21:24       Updated : May 17, 2023 - 21:24

This photo, provided by the Korea International Trade Association, shows Ukraine's First Vice Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko delivering a speech during a forum in Seoul on May 17, 2023. (Yonhap)
This photo, provided by the Korea International Trade Association, shows Ukraine's First Vice Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko delivering a speech during a forum in Seoul on May 17, 2023. (Yonhap)

Ukraine expects South Korean companies to participate in various reconstruction projects, particularly regarding nuclear power and other energy fields, a ranking Ukrainian government official said Wednesday.

Rostyslav Shurma, deputy head of Ukraine's presidential office, made the remarks during a forum held in Seoul, where Ukraine's eight-member delegation explained a mid- to longer-term reconstruction plan after the war with Russia to major firms here, including POSCO International Corp., Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co. and the utility firm Korea Electric Power Corp., according to the organizer, the Korea International Trade Association.

The official said that the envisioned reconstruction projects are forecast to cost around $900 billion, and South Korean companies can play a major role in various projects, such as building two new nuclear reactors, and infrastructure for hydrogen and electric power generation.

He also voiced hope for Seoul's helping in the recovery of his country's traffic system, producing green steel items, manufacturing electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles and developing battery technologies.

In a keynote speech during a forum, Ukraine's First Vice Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said South Korea is a credible partner having a professional capacity in infrastructure projects, and called for further strengthening bilateral ties in the economy and trade down the road. (Yonhap)

