[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Suga stays on Billboard 200 for 3rd week

Suga of BTS maintained a spot on the Billboard 200 for the third week with his solo album, “D-Day,” according to the latest chart published on Tuesday in the US.
It debuted on the chart at No. 2, tying the record for a K-pop solo artist set by bandmate Jimin. The album ranked No. 36 in its third week. The EP also sat at No. 3 on its world albums chart, No. 5 on its top album sales and top current albums chart, and No. 8 on top rap albums chart.
“D-Day” is the final installment from the three-part series dropped under stage name Agust D, carrying on the narrative of mixtapes “Agust D” and “D-2.”
He is travelling in the US for his first solo tour there that began in New York late last month. The last concert will be held in Oakland on Wednesday.
Fromis_9 receives song from Bang Sihyuk
The upcoming album from girl group fromis_9 will include a song written by Bang Sihyuk, according to agency Pledis Entertainment.
The head producer of Hybe, parent company of the agency since 2021, had his hands on “Bring It On,” seventh track from the group’s upcoming first studio album, “Unlock My World.”
The album will consist of 10 tracks and the bandmates co-authored five of them.
The LP is due out on June 6, about a year since its fifth EP, “from our Memento Box.” The nine-member act came in at first place on television music charts programs five times with main track “Stay This Way,” picking up its first trophy since its debut in 2018.
MAMA Awards to be held in Tokyo Dome: report
The 2023 Mnet Asian Music Awards will be held in the Tokyo Dome Nov. 28-29, according to a local media report on Wednesday.
Host CJ ENM neither confirmed nor denied the report, only saying that it is reviewing dates and venues for the event from various angles.
The awards ceremony started in 1999 and has been held in various locations in Asia. Last year’s event was held at Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan Nov. 29-30 and featured a slew of K-pop artists from J-Hope of BTS and Zico to Ive and NewJeans.
Victon’s Choi Byungchan to meet fans in Japan
Choi Byungchan of Victon will greet his fans at his first solo fan meeting event in Japan, said agency New Way Company on Wednesday.
He will hold two fan meetings, titled “Picnic – Always With You,” in Tokyo on July 1.
The news comes two days after the agency announced that it has signed with the singer and actor. Choi debuted as a member of Victon in 2016 and has branched into acting, appearing in a series of television dramas including “The King’s Affection” and “Business Proposal.”
Choi, along with Do Hanse and Jung Subin, left IST Entertainment last month when their contracts expired last month. Han Seungwoo, Kang Seungsik and Im Sejun will stay with the agency as theirs are extended due to serving their military duties. It is yet to be known whether the six-piece act will disband.
By Hwang You-mee
