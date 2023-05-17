[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Suga stays on Billboard 200 for 3rd week

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

Suga of BTS maintained a spot on the Billboard 200 for the third week with his solo album, “D-Day,” according to the latest chart published on Tuesday in the US. It debuted on the chart at No. 2, tying the record for a K-pop solo artist set by bandmate Jimin. The album ranked No. 36 in its third week. The EP also sat at No. 3 on its world albums chart, No. 5 on its top album sales and top current albums chart, and No. 8 on top rap albums chart. “D-Day” is the final installment from the three-part series dropped under stage name Agust D, carrying on the narrative of mixtapes “Agust D” and “D-2.” He is travelling in the US for his first solo tour there that began in New York late last month. The last concert will be held in Oakland on Wednesday. Fromis_9 receives song from Bang Sihyuk

(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)

The upcoming album from girl group fromis_9 will include a song written by Bang Sihyuk, according to agency Pledis Entertainment. The head producer of Hybe, parent company of the agency since 2021, had his hands on “Bring It On,” seventh track from the group’s upcoming first studio album, “Unlock My World.” The album will consist of 10 tracks and the bandmates co-authored five of them. The LP is due out on June 6, about a year since its fifth EP, “from our Memento Box.” The nine-member act came in at first place on television music charts programs five times with main track “Stay This Way,” picking up its first trophy since its debut in 2018. MAMA Awards to be held in Tokyo Dome: report

(Credit: CJ ENM)

The 2023 Mnet Asian Music Awards will be held in the Tokyo Dome Nov. 28-29, according to a local media report on Wednesday. Host CJ ENM neither confirmed nor denied the report, only saying that it is reviewing dates and venues for the event from various angles. The awards ceremony started in 1999 and has been held in various locations in Asia. Last year’s event was held at Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan Nov. 29-30 and featured a slew of K-pop artists from J-Hope of BTS and Zico to Ive and NewJeans. Victon’s Choi Byungchan to meet fans in Japan

(Credit: Vidi Agency)