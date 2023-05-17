Huawei seeks shared growth with Asian partners in digital economy

By Jie Ye-eun

Korea Herald correspondent

SHENZHEN, China -- Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies said Wednesday that it's looking to continue exploring opportunities for joint growth and shared success with its Asia-Pacific business partners in the digital economy.

The Huawei Asia Pacific Partners Conference 2023, hosted by Huawei APAC, kicked off at Shangri-La Hotel in Shenzhen -- an emerging tech city in China’s Guandong province and the homeground of the Chinese IT company. Under the theme of “Grow Together, Win Future,” about 1,200 participants from over 10 countries attended the two-day event that kicked off on Wednesday.

“Booming digital economies are striding forward. We expect the number of global connections to exceed 200 billion by the year 2030. ... Digital and intelligent transformation is creating waves that will sweep across the globe. Together, they will create a market space exceeding $1 trillion," said David Wang, Huawei's executive director of the board and chairman of the ICT infrastructure managing board.

While $3.4 trillion worth of spending is expected to be made in 2026 for global digital transformation, the Asia-Pacific region is a huge market that Huawei and its partners cannot ignore, Wang said. With an aim to seize opportunities through partnerships, it has designed strategies for three major markets, namely the named account market, commercial market and distribution business.

“We’ll grow together and achieve shared success together. We believe that we can only succeed when our partners succeed. Let’s work together to seek these new opportunities and achieve shared growth,” Wang said.

Huawei will create products under the new sub-brand Huawei eKit and optimize IT platforms to accelerate SMEs' digital transformation, according to Bob Chen, vice president of Huawei's enterprise business group.