 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Business

Huawei seeks shared growth with Asian partners in digital economy

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : May 17, 2023 - 15:48       Updated : May 17, 2023 - 15:48
Around 1,200 people attend the Huawei Asia Pacific Partners Conference 2023 at Shangri-La Hotel in Shenzhen, China, Wednesday. (Huawei Technologies Korea)
Around 1,200 people attend the Huawei Asia Pacific Partners Conference 2023 at Shangri-La Hotel in Shenzhen, China, Wednesday. (Huawei Technologies Korea)

By Jie Ye-eun

Korea Herald correspondent

SHENZHEN, China -- Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies said Wednesday that it's looking to continue exploring opportunities for joint growth and shared success with its Asia-Pacific business partners in the digital economy.

The Huawei Asia Pacific Partners Conference 2023, hosted by Huawei APAC, kicked off at Shangri-La Hotel in Shenzhen -- an emerging tech city in China’s Guandong province and the homeground of the Chinese IT company. Under the theme of “Grow Together, Win Future,” about 1,200 participants from over 10 countries attended the two-day event that kicked off on Wednesday.

“Booming digital economies are striding forward. We expect the number of global connections to exceed 200 billion by the year 2030. ... Digital and intelligent transformation is creating waves that will sweep across the globe. Together, they will create a market space exceeding $1 trillion," said David Wang, Huawei's executive director of the board and chairman of the ICT infrastructure managing board.

While $3.4 trillion worth of spending is expected to be made in 2026 for global digital transformation, the Asia-Pacific region is a huge market that Huawei and its partners cannot ignore, Wang said. With an aim to seize opportunities through partnerships, it has designed strategies for three major markets, namely the named account market, commercial market and distribution business.

“We’ll grow together and achieve shared success together. We believe that we can only succeed when our partners succeed. Let’s work together to seek these new opportunities and achieve shared growth,” Wang said.

Huawei will create products under the new sub-brand Huawei eKit and optimize IT platforms to accelerate SMEs' digital transformation, according to Bob Chen, vice president of Huawei's enterprise business group.

David Wang, executive director of the board and chairman of ICT infrastructure, managing board of Huawei delivers a presentation during the Huawei Asia Pacific Partners Conference 2023 held at Shangri-La Hotel in Shenzhen, China, Wednesday. (Jie Ye-eun/The Korea Herald)
David Wang, executive director of the board and chairman of ICT infrastructure, managing board of Huawei delivers a presentation during the Huawei Asia Pacific Partners Conference 2023 held at Shangri-La Hotel in Shenzhen, China, Wednesday. (Jie Ye-eun/The Korea Herald)

Nicholas Ma, president of Huawei APAC enterprise business group, also spoke at the event, delivering the company's five-year forecast for the Asia-Pacific region. Huawei expects to see its business in the region grow rapidly over the coming years, with partners contributing to 95 percent of the company's enterprise-sector revenue. The partners are also expected to take home $800 million per year just by selling Huawei products and services, Ma said.

While Wang mentioned that green and low-carbon development has also become a global trend, Huawei Digital Power's President of global marketing, sales and services Charles Yang talked about seizing low-carbon opportunities to create a better, greener future.

Huawei has built a world-leading and secure technology ecosystem, combining its strengths in digital and power electronics technologies. The firm's goal is to develop a digital power technology company around a robust and sustainable ecosystem, Yang said.

During the panel discussion sessions, the panelists debated how to strengthen collaboration to maximize individual strengths and how to work out feasible solutions to real-world business problems. They also discussed what support was needed in product technology and policy areas to respond quickly to changing market needs.

The next three decades will be defined by decarbonization, digitalization and intelligent transformation, Wang said. "In 2023, these industries will continue experiencing a period of explosive growth, with projections indicating a potential market value of trillions of dollars."



By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114