Huawei seeks shared growth with Asian partners in digital economy

By Jie Ye-eun
Korea Herald correspondent
SHENZHEN, China -- Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies said Wednesday that it's looking to continue exploring opportunities for joint growth and shared success with its Asia-Pacific business partners in the digital economy.
The Huawei Asia Pacific Partners Conference 2023, hosted by Huawei APAC, kicked off at Shangri-La Hotel in Shenzhen -- an emerging tech city in China’s Guandong province and the homeground of the Chinese IT company. Under the theme of “Grow Together, Win Future,” about 1,200 participants from over 10 countries attended the two-day event that kicked off on Wednesday.
“Booming digital economies are striding forward. We expect the number of global connections to exceed 200 billion by the year 2030. ... Digital and intelligent transformation is creating waves that will sweep across the globe. Together, they will create a market space exceeding $1 trillion," said David Wang, Huawei's executive director of the board and chairman of the ICT infrastructure managing board.
While $3.4 trillion worth of spending is expected to be made in 2026 for global digital transformation, the Asia-Pacific region is a huge market that Huawei and its partners cannot ignore, Wang said. With an aim to seize opportunities through partnerships, it has designed strategies for three major markets, namely the named account market, commercial market and distribution business.
“We’ll grow together and achieve shared success together. We believe that we can only succeed when our partners succeed. Let’s work together to seek these new opportunities and achieve shared growth,” Wang said.
Huawei will create products under the new sub-brand Huawei eKit and optimize IT platforms to accelerate SMEs' digital transformation, according to Bob Chen, vice president of Huawei's enterprise business group.
Nicholas Ma, president of Huawei APAC enterprise business group, also spoke at the event, delivering the company's five-year forecast for the Asia-Pacific region. Huawei expects to see its business in the region grow rapidly over the coming years, with partners contributing to 95 percent of the company's enterprise-sector revenue. The partners are also expected to take home $800 million per year just by selling Huawei products and services, Ma said.
While Wang mentioned that green and low-carbon development has also become a global trend, Huawei Digital Power's President of global marketing, sales and services Charles Yang talked about seizing low-carbon opportunities to create a better, greener future.
Huawei has built a world-leading and secure technology ecosystem, combining its strengths in digital and power electronics technologies. The firm's goal is to develop a digital power technology company around a robust and sustainable ecosystem, Yang said.
During the panel discussion sessions, the panelists debated how to strengthen collaboration to maximize individual strengths and how to work out feasible solutions to real-world business problems. They also discussed what support was needed in product technology and policy areas to respond quickly to changing market needs.
The next three decades will be defined by decarbonization, digitalization and intelligent transformation, Wang said. "In 2023, these industries will continue experiencing a period of explosive growth, with projections indicating a potential market value of trillions of dollars."