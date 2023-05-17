Canada committed to help bring North Korea back to table for talks: Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers an address to the South Korean National Assembly on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Justin Trudeau, the prime minister of Canada, stressed Ottawa’s commitment to back Seoul’s efforts to bring Pyongyang back to the table for peace discussions in an address to the South Korean National Assembly on Wednesday.

“Canada is committed to supporting the Republic of Korea’s efforts towards a denuclearized, peaceful and prosperous Korean peninsula,” he said, adding that stability in the North Pacific is “essential to global stability.”

He said Canada will “continue to call on North Korea to return to dialogue and diplomacy,” referring to the recent renewal of Operation NEON, supporting the UN Security Council sanctions placed on North Korea.

He added that Canada was also intent on cooperating more closely with the South Korean government to improve the human rights situation in North Korea.

The prime minister dedicated a few minutes to honor the country’s fight for democracy in his address, delivered a day before the anniversary of South Korea’s pro-democracy movement in 1980.

The Gwangju Democratic Uprising 43 years ago “serves as a reminder that democracy in Korea didn’t happen by accident,” he said.

“Democracy never happens by accident. It certainly doesn’t continue without effort. At its best, democracy will always be stronger than authoritarianism. But to be at our best requires constant work.”

Trudeau, whose Seoul trip comes as the two countries mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties, described the two nations as “the best of friends.”

South Korea and Canada “need to be the best of friends,” he told an applauding Assembly. “Let us renew our shared commitment and start a new cycle of peace, prosperity and sustainability as the very best of friends."

The Assembly has proposed and is due to pass a special resolution celebrating 60 years of ties with Canada, South Korean speaker Kim Jin-pyo told the prime minister in a meeting held just before the address.

“I believe that Canada’s parliament is preparing a similar resolution, and I hope for closer exchanges between the parliaments of the two countries,” he said.

“Our friendship goes back a long way. About a hundred years ago, Canadian missionaries came here to build schools and hospitals. In the Korean War, Canadians fought alongside us to defend democracy and freedom. We will remember their service forever,” he said.

“The anniversary will be an opportunity to remember our shared past and build a future together.”