Entertainment

NewJeans' Danielle to drop 'The Little Mermaid' soundtrack song

Danielle voices Ariel in the film's Korean dubbed version

By Choi Ji-won
Published : May 17, 2023 - 15:16       Updated : May 17, 2023 - 15:16
A still image from the music video for
A still image from the music video for "Part of Your World," by NewJeans' Danielle, an original soundtrack song for Disney film "The Little Mermaid." (Walt Disney Company Korea)

K-pop band NewJeans member Danielle will drop an original soundtrack song for Disney's new film "The Little Mermaid" on Wednesday.

The song, "Part of Your World," is the Korean version of the film's theme song sung by Danielle. The K-pop singer will voice Ariel, the main character, in the film's Korean-dubbed version, making her voice-over debut with the film.

A music video for "Part of Your World" featuring Danielle will also be released via Disney Music Korea Vevo's YouTube channel on Wednesday.

This is the first solo single from the Korean Australian singer.

Danielle debuted in July 2022 under Ador as a member of the five-piece girl group. With the massive success of the group's debut EP, "New Jeans," and the following singles "Ditto" and "OMG," the quintet instantly soared to global stardom.

Walt Disney Company Korea said earlier on Friday that Danielle was cast for the role through an official audition held at the Disney headquarters.

"The Little Mermaid," a live-action remake of the 1989 classic, will hit local cinemas on May 24.



By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)
