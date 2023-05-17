 Back To Top
National

Win a one-night sleepover at DDP

By Lee Jung-youn
Published : May 17, 2023 - 15:10       Updated : May 17, 2023 - 15:10
A view of JandiSarangbang in Dongdaemun Design Plaza (Seoul Metropolitan Government)
Seoul City is looking for just one team of two people wishing to spend a night at the landmark Dongdaemun Design Plaza in September.

One of the venues in the building, the JandiSarangbang, will be turned into a hotel room under a collaborative project with Airbnb as part of a tourism campaign, according to the Seoul Design Foundation who runs DDP.

The guests, whose stay will be from Sept. 4-5, will also get the front-row treatment at Seoul Fashion Week alongside celebrities. They will also get a chance to enjoy Seoul's nightscape from the DDP rooftop, which is inaccessible to the general public, the foundation added.

Enhypen, a seven-member K-pop boy band who is part of the campaign promotion, poses for a picture at the JandiSarangbang in Dongdaemun Design Plaza. (Seoul Metropolitan Government)
The announcement was made after a meeting between Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and Airbnb co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer Nathan Blecharczyk to discuss ways to cooperate in revitalizing tourism. Enhypen, a seven-member K-pop boy band, also attended the meeting, according to officials.

It is the second time Airbnb has held such an event. It was first held at the Louvre Museum in France in 2019.

Airbnb will start accepting applications at 8 a.m. on May 24. The winner will be selected on a first-come, first-served basis. The winner will be charged $14, a nominal fee marking DDP's construction that began 14 years ago.

Dongdaemun Design Plaza (Seoul Metropolitan Government)
Dongdaemun Design Plaza (Seoul Metropolitan Government)


By Lee Jung-youn (jy@heraldcorp.com)
