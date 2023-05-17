Win a one-night sleepover at DDP

Seoul City is looking for just one team of two people wishing to spend a night at the landmark Dongdaemun Design Plaza in September.

One of the venues in the building, the JandiSarangbang, will be turned into a hotel room under a collaborative project with Airbnb as part of a tourism campaign, according to the Seoul Design Foundation who runs DDP.

The guests, whose stay will be from Sept. 4-5, will also get the front-row treatment at Seoul Fashion Week alongside celebrities. They will also get a chance to enjoy Seoul's nightscape from the DDP rooftop, which is inaccessible to the general public, the foundation added.