[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jungkook logs 1.1b Spotify streams in record time

Jungkook of BTS generated 1.1 billion streams on Spotify on his own in the shortest time for a K-pop solo artist. He was recognized by the Guinness World Records for surpassing 1 billion streams on the platform in record time for a K-pop male solo artist on March 27, and added another 100 million to that tally in 44 days. Jungkook has been setting records with Spotify streams with just three solo songs: “Stay Alive,” a theme song for webtoon “7Fates: Chakho,” the Charlie Puth collaboration single “Left and Right” and “Dreamers,” from the 2022 FIFA Qatar World Cup. BTS notched the No. 1 spot on iTunes top songs charts in 67 regions with “The Planet,” a theme song for Korean animation film “Bastions.” The single also topped Oricon’s daily digital single ranking as fans welcomed its first all-group music in about 11 months. Kang Daniel to wrap up world tour with encore concert in Seoul

Kang Daniel will hold an encore concert in Seoul as the finale for his international tour that began in Seoul last year, Konnect Entertainment announced Tuesday. His first solo standalone concert was held in August 2022 and expanded into a tour that took him across Asia, Europe and North America from October last year. It wraps up with two concerts back in Seoul on July 1 and 2. Separately, Kang Daniel will join the lineup for Summer Sonic 2023 that will be held in Osaka and Tokyo this August. It is the largest music festival in Japan. He was invited last year but was unable to participate after he tested positive for COVID-19 before heading to Japan. (G)I-dle lands atop iTunes chart in 18 regions with 6th EP

(G)I-dle placed its sixth EP, “I Feel,” atop the iTunes top albums chart in 18 regions, agency Cube Entertainment said Tuesday. The album received over 1.1 million copies in preorders and sold more than 680,000 units on the day of release, both career highs for the quintet. It is expected to become the first million-selling album from the group. The music video for main track “Queencard” logged 2.4 million views on YouTube within six hours, and 15 million views in less than 24 hours. The video also ranked No. 1 on the platform’s trending video list. On June 17 and 18, the group will hold concerts in Seoul. From July, the group will tour three cities in Asia and six cities in the US, under the tour titled “I Am Free-ty.” Cravity to debut in Japan in July

