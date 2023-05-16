 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
Business

GS25 to debut ChatGPT-developed whiskey highball

By No Kyung-min
Published : May 16, 2023 - 14:30       Updated : May 16, 2023 - 14:30
A model holds up cans of AskUp Lemon Sparkling Highball at a GS25 convenience store. (GS25)
A model holds up cans of AskUp Lemon Sparkling Highball at a GS25 convenience store. (GS25)

GS25, the leading convenience store chain in South Korea owned by GS Group, said Tuesday it is launching an artificial intelligence-developed alcoholic beverage -- a first globally -- this week.

GS25 has partnered with Brewguru, a startup brewing company, to apply AI-based knowledge in developing and introducing a whiskey highball beverage called AskUp Lemon Sparkling Highball.

This offering is the world's first alcoholic drink that incorporates AI’s expertise into its decision-making process for the taste, recipe, design, name, price and alcohol content.

An ChatGPT-based AI chatbot named AskUp, developed by AI startup Upstage, was utilized to address a wide range of inquiries.

Questions posed to the chatbot included: "Provide me with a delicious highball recipe," "How should I design the can for this highball?" and "What price range is suitable for this highball?"

GS25's primary motivation for creating the product was to cater to people in their 20s and 30s, who are not only familiar with AI technology but also comprise the majority of whiskey highball consumers.

In addition, GS25 plans to explore the potential of AI in developing other products and become a retail platform that provides customers with enhanced experience and value.

Han Gu-jong, a member of GS25's alcoholic beverages planning team, expressed excitement about using AI to develop this drink, saying, "Introducing AI-planned alcoholic products for the first time in the world feels like we are making history in retail distribution."



By No Kyung-min (minmin@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114