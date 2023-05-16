Fromis_9 to make summer splash with first LP

Screenshots of Fromis_9's first LP, "Unlock My World," with its moving poster (Pledis Entertainment)

K-pop girl group Fromis_9 will kick off the summer with its first full-length album, "Unlock My World."

The act's agency, Pledis Entertainment, on Tuesday announced Fromis_9 is dropping its first LP, "Unlock My World," on June 5.

The new album will mark the return of the eight-piece group after almost a year since the release of its fifth EP, "From Our Memento Box," in June.

This is the group's first comeback with eight members, following the departure of Jang Gyuri in August. Jang left the group after her contract with the act's original agency, Off The Record, ended on Aug. 1.

Fromis_9 was formed through Mnet's 2017 idol audition program, "Idol School," and officially debuted in January 2018 under Off The Record Entertainment. In 2021, the group relocated to Pledis Entertainment, except for Jang Gyuri, who chose to stay with Off The Record Entertainment.

The group now is composed of eight members: Lee Sae-rom, Song Ha-young, Park Ji-won, Roh Ji-sun, Lee Seo-yeon, Lee Chae-young, Lee Na-gyung and Baek Ji-heon.

"As it is Fromis_9's first full-length album in five years since its debut, the members have worked on it for a long time. The album is fully packed with the member's sincere messages," the agency said, highlighting the time and energy the members invested in the album.

The album's track list will be unveiled at 9 p.m. on Tuesday. Starting Thursday, the official pictures will be released until May 25, followed by the concept trailer video on May 29 and the highlight medley on May 31. Giving the final peek into the new album will be the music video teaser, which will come out on June 3.