 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
National

Forced labor victim's family accepts govt compensation, withdraws legal action against Japanese firm

By Yonhap
Published : May 15, 2023 - 19:03       Updated : May 15, 2023 - 19:17
The Supreme Court building in Seoul. (Herald DB)
The Supreme Court building in Seoul. (Herald DB)

The bereaved family members of a wartime forced labor victim have withdrawn their request for a court order to dispose of a Japanese company's assets after accepting the Seoul government's compensation plan, legal sources said Monday.

The four family members of the late victim, Yeo Un-taek, on April 27 submitted a letter of withdrawal to the Supreme Court, which was reviewing the case, they said.

Yeo was one of the four forced labor victims who initiated a compensation suit against Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. in South Korea in 2005.

In 2018, the Supreme Court ordered the company to pay compensation to them and their families. Three of the four plaintiffs had already died before the landmark ruling.

However, the firm did not comply with the ruling and the plaintiffs filed for court orders to seize, liquidate and sell its shares in a joint venture in South Korea.

A district court in the southeastern city of Pohang accepted their request for seizure and disposal of the assets in August 2020 and December 2021, respectively.

After its appeals were rejected, the company brought the liquidation and sale order to the Supreme Court.

As part of efforts to improve ties with Japan, the Seoul government announced its decision in March to compensate the victims thorough a government-affiliated foundation without contributions from Japanese firms.

According to sources, Yeo's family expressed their intention to receive the state compensation and submitted letters to the top court and district court to cancel their action against the company.

Four other plaintiffs in the same case and two other victims who won a separate case to seize and dispose of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.'s domestic assets did not withdraw their applications. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114