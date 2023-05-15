 Back To Top
National

Herald Retirees' Gathering

By Korea Herald
Published : May 15, 2023 - 14:45       Updated : May 15, 2023 - 14:45
(The Korea Herald)
(The Korea Herald)

The members of the Herald Retirees’ Club, former Herald Corp. senior managers as well as current ones, met at Mt. Ansan in Seodaemun-gu on Saturday.

About 40 members joined a 2-hour-long hike along the Ansan Jarak-gil, the mountain trail, while shooting the breeze. The hike catered to the seniors and offered the pleasure of hiking in the middle of Seoul.

The gathering was attended by distinguished members including club Chair Park Haeng-hwan, Honorary Chair Yun Ik-han, former Herald Corp. CEO Kwon Chung-won, The Korea Herald Vice President Shin Yong-bae, and Director of the Administration Office Shin Dong-yun.



By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
