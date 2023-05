President Yoon Suk Yeol watches a children's baseball game at Yongsan Children's Garden in Seoul on Sunday. (Presidential office)

President Yoon Suk Yeol thanked all teachers Monday for their love and dedication to children as he marked Teachers' Day.

"On Teachers' Day, I deeply thank you for your love and dedication," he wrote in a Facebook message.

"Raising a person is impossible without love. It is thanks to teachers' love and dedication that our children are able to grow brighter and healthier," he added.

Yoon is scheduled to hold a luncheon with a group of teachers at his office later in the day. (Yonhap)