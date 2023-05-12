Swiss-Korean innovation forum showcases emerging technologies

The annual Swiss-Korean Innovation Week kicked off Thursday to showcase emerging technologies and topics such as quantum technology, the metaverse, artificial intelligence, ESG and advanced manufacturing.
On the sidelines of the 60th anniversary of South Korea-Switzerland diplomatic relations, the event aims to create an innovative environment through exhibitions, seminars, and workshops to discuss the age of quantum technology.
Starting with the exhibition "Travel Across Boundaries," launched on Thursday at Dongdaemun Design Plaza, metaverse use in research for the benefit of society was showcased Thursday.
Visitors can also observe wildlife in the Demilitarized Zone at the exhibition, thanks to the use of AI technology.
"In the metaverse, visitors can also take a virtual trip to Zermatt, Switzerland," said the Swiss Embassy in Seoul in a press release.
According to the embassy, the event is significant because experts from Korea and Switzerland are meeting to discuss quantum technology for the first time since South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's visit to the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich (ETH Zurich) in January.
President Yoon acknowledged that it was a time for technology to bloom, and emphasized Korea’s focus on developing humankind via quantum technology with solidarity and cooperation in the international community during his visit to ETH Zurich.
Switzerland's Ambassador to Korea, Dagmar Schmidt Tartagli, said that the annual Switzerland-Korea Innovation Week was launched to further strengthen and accelerate exchanges on innovation in various fields.
More events will be held for institutional and personal exchanges, the ambassador said.
On Monday, a festive pitching event with a focus on innovation will take place at the Swiss Hanok located on the embassy's premises, featuring original, thought-provoking ideas and stories presented by personalities from Korea and abroad using the PechaKucha presentation format in a festive atmosphere. Monday's event is open to the public upon registration.
Speakers from Switzerland and Korea during the week include Andreas Wallraff, director of the quantum center at ETH Zurich; Dominique Zumbuhl, director of the National Center of Competence in Research based at the University of Basel; Lee Soon-chil, quantum technology division project manager at the National Research Foundation; and Lee Yong-ho, head of KRISS Center for Superconducting Quantum Computing System, among others. Most of the events in the week are open to the public upon registration and will run until May 23.
Under the slogan "A Place Where Innovation Blooms," the embassy will hold many events throughout 2023 to showcase the diversity of Korea-Switzerland relations and strengthen longstanding relationships.