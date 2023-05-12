Swiss-Korean innovation forum showcases emerging technologies

Switzerland's Ambassador to Korea Dagmar Schmidt Tartagli (left) and participants attend the Swiss-Korea innovation week on Thursday in Seoul. (Swiss Embassy in Seoul)

The annual Swiss-Korean Innovation Week kicked off Thursday to showcase emerging technologies and topics such as quantum technology, the metaverse, artificial intelligence, ESG and advanced manufacturing.

On the sidelines of the 60th anniversary of South Korea-Switzerland diplomatic relations, the event aims to create an innovative environment through exhibitions, seminars, and workshops to discuss the age of quantum technology.

Starting with the exhibition "Travel Across Boundaries," launched on Thursday at Dongdaemun Design Plaza, metaverse use in research for the benefit of society was showcased Thursday.

Visitors can also observe wildlife in the Demilitarized Zone at the exhibition, thanks to the use of AI technology.

"In the metaverse, visitors can also take a virtual trip to Zermatt, Switzerland," said the Swiss Embassy in Seoul in a press release.