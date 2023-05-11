With top-quality sound, Bucheon Art Center is ready for music

Equipped with top-quality sound, Bucheon Art Center is ready to open its doors to the public on May 19, almost two decades after the initial plan for the construction of an art hall in the city of Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province, was passed. “Bucheon's long-awaited dream has finally become a reality,” Bucheon Mayor Cho Yong-eek told reporters on Thursday at BAC’s concert hall. "I'm happy to announce the opening of the Bucheon Art Center, Bucheon's landmark, that boasts the best sound quality in the country," he said.

A press conference takes places at Bucheon Art Center's Concert Hall on Thursday. (BAC)

The idea of building an art center came about in 1995, but it was only in 2016 that a concrete plan was established after it was decided that the art center would be built on the city hall site, which was previously used as a tennis court, a basketball court and a parking lot. The construction took three years from June 2019 to July 2022. The art center, located right next to Bucheon City Hall, features a 1,450-seat concert hall, a 300-seat black-box theater and a large orchestral rehearsal room. It is home to the Bucheon Philharmonic Orchestra, one of the leading regional orchestras, and the Bucheon Civic Chorale. BAC’s concert hall is among seven public concert halls in the country with more than 1,000 seats. It is dedicated to classical music and equipped with a pipe organ. Bucheon, located southwest of Seoul, is a city with a population of approximately 850,000. It has demonstrated a strong commitment to developing itself as a culture-focused city, evident through its hosting of an international film festival and an international animation festival. The art center is designed by Arup, a multinational firm known for numerous iconic structures and landmarks around the world, including the Sydney Opera House in Australia, the Centre Pompidou in Paris and the Bird's Nest Stadium built for the Beijing Olympics. The company was selected following an architectural design competition and has supported the project’s architecture and wider design teams in collaboration with Hong Seong-kyu, who led the architectural design on behalf of Haenglim and DMP.

Bucheon Art Center's Concert Hall (BAC)