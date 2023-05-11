KDI slashes Korean economy's growth rate to 1.5% for 2023

Jung Kyu-chul (right), director of the office of macroeconomic analysis and forecasting at the KDI, and Chon So-ra, associate fellow, speak at a press briefing held at the Governmental Complex in Sejong, Thursday. (Yonhap)

South Korean state-run think tank Korea Development Institute lowered the nation’s growth rate for 2023 to 1.5 percent from 1.8 percent in its previous outlook, as the chip industry remains slow.

The KDI projected Korea's economy will grow by 0.9 percent in the first half of 2023. It is expected to see 2.1 percent growth in the latter half of the year provided that the Chinese economy picks up and the semiconductor industry gets out of its slump.

In the previous projection given in February, the KDI suggested 1.1 percent and 2.4 percent growth for each half of this year.

“The biggest reason for the cut in the growth rate stems from the sluggish chip industry,” Jung Kyu-chul, director of the office of macroeconomic analysis and forecasting at the KDI, said Thursday.

“The growth rate for the year was slashed as the Korean economy is slower than the projection made in February and the semiconductor industry is likely to recover later than initially projected.”

In a separate report released Wednesday, the institute suggested an outlook that the chip industry will hit a low point in the second or third quarter of this year.

Yet, if the recovery of the Chinese economy is confined to its domestic service industries, and is unable to spread out to further investments at the international level, its effects on Korea could be limited, the institute suggested.

It also warned that Korean economy could suffer if the situation in Ukraine worsens, leading to a spike in the prices of grain and energy, or if the global economy is unable to recover due to the continued monetary tightening policy of major countries.

“If the semiconductor industry or the recovery of China's economy go differently from the KDI's projection, it could be difficult for (Korea) to achieve the estimated 1.5 percent growth rate," Jung said. "Considering the level of risk, the figure may fall to the low 1 percent range if things go wrong."

In February, the KDI had maintained its projection made in November that Korea's economy would show 1.8 percent growth, though other institutions lowered their projections in response to the slow economy.

The International Monetary Fund slashed Korea’s growth rate from 1.7 percent to 1.5 percent in April. The Asia Development Bank and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development suggested 1.5 percent and 1.6 percent growth, respectively. The Bank of Korea suggested 1.6 percent growth in February, but the central bank is expected to cut the figure soon.

"Though the Korean economy is expected to pick up in the second half of 2023, it does not mean that the economy will necessarily be good in the latter half. It will still be slow, yet relatively better than for the first half of 2023," Jung explained.