National

Light rain this weekend, followed by summer weather next week

By Korea Herald
Published : May 11, 2023 - 13:58       Updated : May 11, 2023 - 14:19

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Light rain is expected in southern parts of South Korea this weekend, with some chance of showers in inland areas, the country’s weather agency said Thursday.

In store next week is summer weather, with temperatures rising to 28 degrees in Seoul and 30 degrees in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, the Korea Meteorological Administration added.

This is 4-5 degrees Celsius higher than the average temperature for this time of year.

The early-summer like weather is expected to continue until Tuesday next week.



By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
