 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
National

Broadcasting regulator raided over suspicions involving re-licensing of radio station

By Yonhap
Published : May 10, 2023 - 11:39       Updated : May 10, 2023 - 11:39
The official logo of the Korea Communications Commission (KCC)
The official logo of the Korea Communications Commission (KCC)

Prosecutors raided the state broadcasting regulator, the Korea Communications Commission, on Wednesday as part of a probe into allegations involving its 2019 re-licensing of a regional radio broadcasting firm.

The Seoul Northern District Prosecutors Office sent investigators to the commission's office inside the government complex in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul, and the nearby Suwon City Hall to seize documents and other evidence.

The license of Gyeonggi Broadcasting, a regional radio broadcaster based in Suwon, south of Seoul, was conditionally renewed for four years in 2019. Some critics have suspected the conditional approval might have had something to do with what critics say was an impolite question a Gyeonggi Broadcasting reporter asked during a press conference with then-President Moon Jae-in.

The next year, Gyeonggi Broadcasting decided to close its broadcasting business. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114