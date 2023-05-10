Broadcasting regulator raided over suspicions involving re-licensing of radio station

The official logo of the Korea Communications Commission (KCC)

Prosecutors raided the state broadcasting regulator, the Korea Communications Commission, on Wednesday as part of a probe into allegations involving its 2019 re-licensing of a regional radio broadcasting firm.

The Seoul Northern District Prosecutors Office sent investigators to the commission's office inside the government complex in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul, and the nearby Suwon City Hall to seize documents and other evidence.

The license of Gyeonggi Broadcasting, a regional radio broadcaster based in Suwon, south of Seoul, was conditionally renewed for four years in 2019. Some critics have suspected the conditional approval might have had something to do with what critics say was an impolite question a Gyeonggi Broadcasting reporter asked during a press conference with then-President Moon Jae-in.

The next year, Gyeonggi Broadcasting decided to close its broadcasting business. (Yonhap)