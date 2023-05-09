Police investigate smokers who made scene when asked to leave cafe

A man throws a cup of coffee onto the sidewalk at a cafe in Incheon on Saturday. (Internet community Apeunigga Sajangida)

The police is investigating two men who reacted aggressively to a request to move to another place to smoke from a cafe’s terrace in Incheon.

Incheon Seobu Police Station on Tuesday said that they received a report of two middle aged men pouring coffee and throwing a cup onto the sidewalk after being told by the cafe’s staff to move elsewhere on Saturday.

The men are under fire after the footage of them -- initially uploaded by the owner of the cafe on a self-employed shopkeepers’ online community -- went viral on the internet.