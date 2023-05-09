[Photo News] Smiling young monks at Jogyesa

Children participate in a Buddhist training experience camp at Jogyesa Temple in central Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Children shave their heads and participate in five precept ceremonies Tuesday before entering a 21-day training experience at the Buddhist Jogyesa Temple in central Seoul.

In the ceremonies, the children train as monks by swearing to follow the lessons of Buddha and renouncing themselves of worldly possessions by cutting their hair.

The temple headquarters of South Korea’s largest Buddhist sect, the Jogye Order, holds a religious education camp for children between the ages of 5 and 6 every year, with diverse activities including lantern-making, soccer games and temple food cooking classes.