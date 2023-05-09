First lady Goryeo artifact comments in Boston came amid suspended repatriation talks

First lady Kim Keon Hee (right) looks at the silver-gilt lamaistic pagoda-shaped sarira reliquary on display at the Museum of Fine Arts Boston's Korean Gallery, April 28. (Yonhap)

During the state visit to the US with President Yoon Suk Yeol, first lady Kim Keon Hee visited the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, on April 28.

After touring the Korean and European galleries, Kim asked Matthew Teitelbaum, director of the MFA Boston, to resume discussion for the return of the silver-gilt lamaistic pagoda-shaped sarira reliquary from the Goryeo era, one of the Korean artifacts on display in the museum's Korean Gallery.

The museum official said that they would look into the matter in consultation with the relevant agencies.

Asked about Kim's comments at the Boston museum during a press conference in Seoul Tuesday, Cultural Heritage Administration head Choi Eung-chon said that he was not informed ahead of time concerning Kim's remarks, but that he had hoped that she might raise the issue during her visit.

"The artifact's repatriation has been brought up since 2003. In 2009, the museum asked if South Korea was willing to accept only the sarira, without the reliquary. At the time, the CHA replied that it would not receive the sarira without the reliquary, and so the talks fell through," Choi told The Korea Herald during press conference held Tuesday to discuss the CHA's plans for the latter half of the year.

"Today, we still stick to the argument that the two components complete the artifact as a whole. We said this during the CHA's briefings to the first lady on the museums that she will be visiting in the US," Choi added. Choi said that the CHA explained about the sarira reliquary's history and the efforts had been made toward their repatriation to Kim.

The CHA head explained that the issue of the artifact's return should be approached carefully, since historically, it cannot be viewed as having been stolen or smuggled from the country before the Boston museum acquired the piece.

"During briefings, the first lady asked the Cultural Heritage Administration to serve as a conduit to discussing cultural heritage overseas, and the silver-gilt lamaistic pagoda-shaped sarira reliquary is surely one of them that we look to work on to return."