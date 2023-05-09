Siberian tiger cub dies days after 1st birthday at Seoul Grand Park

A Siberian tiger cub has died from feline panleukopenia at Seoul Grand Park in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province on Thursday, and two other cubs and three mature tigers are being treated for the disease.

The cub, named Parang, was born at the zoo and had reached one year old just 10 days ago.

Feline panleukopenia is an infectious disease that causes a fatal decrease in white blood cells in cats. The disease has a 50 to 59 percent fatality rate, and is easily transmitted through contact with infected animals or fluids or excrement from them. Seoul Grand Park is tracing the path through which the viral disease was transmitted.

The two other cubs, Haerang and Sarang, were also diagnosed with the disease on Thursday and Friday and are currently recovering, said the park.