German AI firm DeepL seeks bigger presence in Korea

Germany-based artificial intelligence company DeepL's CEO affirmed the company’s vision to strengthen its presence in Korea by providing more advanced and accurate translation as a service -- DeepL Pro -- from August.

DeepL Pro is an advanced subscription-based service that allows users to take full advantage of in-house AI translation technology. It offers user-optimized web translation and the ability to integrate into algorithmic translation software, according to the CEO. In January, DeepL added Korean to its translation service offerings.

“We've been getting a lot of requests for Korean language support and when we finally launched the service, we were surprised to see more-than-expected interest from users,” the company’s founder and CEO Jarek Kutylowski said in a press conference at Josun Palace Hotel in southern Seoul on Tuesday.

“Since the Korean market has a high level of interest in AI and high expectations, it is expected that AI technology will be used in various applications,” he added, explaining that Asia’s fourth-largest economy’s AI technology implementation ability and high demand had pushed back the launch date for DeepL Pro.

The German AI company looks to expand its footprint in the Korean market with an ultrapersonalized translation service optimized to each company's language use, while fulfilling individual users’ needs.

Although the exact price of the subscription plan has not yet been unveiled, the upcoming DeepL Pro will include features such as unlimited text translation, enhanced document translation, application programming interface integration and the highest level of data security, Kutylowski said.

“DeepL has been founded as a company with the mission to break down language barriers in the world and we have been passionate about enabling people to communicate with each other without problems,” he said.

He also highlighted that DeepL translates texts through neural networks like other translation tools, but its improvement on the overall use of the neural networks that learn from many translations allowed it to provide more natural yet accurate translation results.

“We will continue to evolve our service by providing accurate and unrivaled translations through our proprietary AI technology that captures and reflects nuances, unlike other services. ... We aim to help people around the world understand Korean products and various service experiences, as well as culture and history,” the CEO added.

The DeepL chief was confident that DeepL could meet Korean companies’ needs for overseas expansion and work productivity and efficiency improvement through the provision of the German firm’s quality services.

"The Korean market will likely be one of our major business destinations," the CEO said. "We will ensure that DeepL's data security solutions are sufficient for use in highly regulated sectors such as law and finance."

As the German firm has built partnerships with various government bodies and global conglomerates around the world, the CEO expressed his hope that the firm will soon be able to start talks on DeepL solutions with governments and leading conglomerates in Korea as well.

Established in August 2017, DeepL supports 31 languages, including English, German, French, Korean, Japanese, Chinese and Portuguese. It has 500,000 paid individual users and 20,000 corporate customers globally.