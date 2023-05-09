 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
National

S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases jump to 3-month high of over 20,000

By Yonhap
Published : May 9, 2023 - 10:16       Updated : May 9, 2023 - 10:16
Park Min-soo (right), the second vice health minister, speaks at a COVID-19 response meeting at the Seoul government complex last Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Park Min-soo (right), the second vice health minister, speaks at a COVID-19 response meeting at the Seoul government complex last Wednesday. (Yonhap)

South Korea's new coronavirus cases bounced back to over 20,000 on Tuesday with the daily caseload jumping to a three-month high on eased virus restrictions.

The country reported 21,681 cases, including 35 imported cases, bringing the total caseload to 31,307,591, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

Tuesday's tally marked a growth from the previous day's 8,164 infections and was almost 6,000 higher than the same day last week. It is also the highest tally since Jan. 28 when the daily caseload stood at 23,591, the KDCA data showed.

The country added 14 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, raising the death toll to 34,548.

The number of critically ill patients came to 142, up from 137 a day earlier, the KDCA said.

In March, South Korea lifted the mask mandate for public transportation, with it only remaining for medical facilities, pharmacies and facilities vulnerable to infections.

The government is also considering shortening the mandatory virus isolation period to five days from the current seven later this week in line with the World Health Organization's recent announcement that COVID-19 is no longer a global health emergency. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114