 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
National

S. Korea to attend new round of negotiations for IPEF this week

By Yonhap
Published : May 8, 2023 - 11:03       Updated : May 8, 2023 - 11:03
This file photo shows Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun (center) and other representatives posing for a group photo at the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework talks in Los Angeles on September 8, 2022. (MOTIE)
This file photo shows Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun (center) and other representatives posing for a group photo at the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework talks in Los Angeles on September 8, 2022. (MOTIE)

South Korea will participate in the third round of official negotiations for the United States-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework to be held in Singapore this week, the industry ministry said Monday.

During the upcoming session, set to take place from Monday through May 15, the member nations will work to make progress in setting details of its four key pillars -- trade, supply chain resilience, clean economy and fair economy, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

South Korea sent a delegation led by senior ministry official Roh Keon-ki and involving officials from the industry, finance, foreign and other related ministries for working-level and chief delegate meetings, it added.

"This negotiation will be crucial in terms of making concrete progress in the four sectors. We will do our best to set forth our stance proactively and seek cooperation with nations in a similar position with South Korea," the ministry said in a release.

The IPEF was launched in May last year with a goal to promote resilience and fairness, and fuel sustainable economic growth and investment in the region, and the first rule-setting meeting was held in the Australian city of Brisbane in December.

The member nations had a special session in India in February before holding the second negotiating round in March in Bali.

The fourth round will take place in South Korea's southern port city of Busan, the ministry said.

The 14 IPEF partner nations, including Japan, Australia, India and Vietnam, represent 40 percent of global gross domestic product and 28 percent of global goods and services trade, according to government data.

As of 2021, trade volume between South Korea and the remaining 13 IPEF member nations came to US$498.4 billion, accounting for 39.6 percent of Seoul's total trade that year. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114