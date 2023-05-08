 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
Business

Naver Q1 net income down 71.2% on accounting loss

By Yonhap
Published : May 8, 2023 - 09:13       Updated : May 8, 2023 - 09:13
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korean internet portal giant Naver Corp. said Monday its net profit plunged 71.2 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier due to an accounting loss stemming from an economic slowdown.

Its net income reached 43.7 billion won ($33 million) on a consolidated basis in the January-March period from 151.4 billion won during the same period of last year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Operating profit stood at 330.5 billion won for the first quarter, up 9.5 percent from a year ago. Sales rose 23.6 percent on-year to 2.28 trillion won from 1.85 trillion won.

The earnings fell short of market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 224.2 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

The company blamed the sharp on-year decrease in net profit on an accounting loss from its investment in its affiliated company amid an economic slowdown and a weak Korean won against the US dollar.

Naver said brisk sales in the content and commerce sectors contributed to the on-year growth in its sales for the three months through March.

Content sales skyrocketed 94 percent to 411.3 billion won over the cited period due to increased global demand for its web content.

Revenue from Naver's commerce business in the first quarter jumped 45.5 percent on-year to 605.9 billion won thanks to added sales from its new US affiliate Poshmark.

The company's flagship search platform, which covers its ad business, saw its sales inch up 0.2 percent on-year to 851.8 billion won.

Sales from the fintech sector also expanded 15.8 percent on-year to 318.2 billion won on increased online shopping through its mobile payment service Naver Pay.

Revenue from its cloud business gained 1.2 percent on-year to 93.2 billion won.

The earnings report was released before the stock market opened. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114