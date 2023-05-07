 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
National

Opposition party slams Yoon for ignoring history issues in summit with Kishida

By Yonhap
Published : May 7, 2023 - 21:53       Updated : May 7, 2023 - 21:53
President Yoon Suk Yeol (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk Yeol (Yonhap)

The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) lambasted President Yoon Suk Yeol on Sunday for turning a blind eye to history issues in his summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The two leaders held a summit in Seoul on Sunday, marking their second summit in less than two months, as the neighboring nations are firmly on course to the full restoration of long-frayed relations.

Bilateral relations have warmed significantly following Seoul's decision in March to compensate Korean victims of Japanese wartime forced labor without contributions from Japanese firms.

The DP took a swipe at a remark Yoon made during the summit that "I think we should get out of the perception that South Korea and Japan cannot take even a single step forward unless issues of the past are not completely settled."

"Why should the prerequisite for restoring the bilateral diplomacy be giving up on our history," a DP spokesperson Kang Sun-woo said in a press briefing, adding the summit results reflect Yoon's stance to "completely disregard" the country's history and continue with "humiliation diplomacy."

The spokesperson also accused Yoon of failing to get a sincere apology from Kishida over Japan's wartime mobilization of Koreans for forced labor.

"The thoughtless remark today by President Yoon, who is oblivious to history, should be assessed as nothing but submissive diplomacy," Kang said.

In a separate message on Facebook, DP Chair Lee Jae-myung said the summit is the last chance to redress submissive diplomacy with Japan and urged Yoon to strive for national interests, saying, "Restoring shuttle diplomacy without safeguarding national interest only constitutes waste of national resources." (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114