10 arrested for drug use at foreigners-only club

South Korean police on Saturday arrested 10 people for suspected illegal drug use after raiding a foreigners-only club in Siheung, Gyeonggi Province.

According to officials, five police stations across the provincial cities of Siheung, Osan, Hwaseong and Ansan conducted a joint crackdown of a local club located in Jeongwang-dong, Siheung, arresting two Koreans and eight Vietnamese. One of the Koreans was a man in his 40s who owns the club -- operated exclusively for Vietnamese -- while three of the Vietnamese were club workers.

The police raided the venue after receiving a tip-off that "100 people were doing drugs at a Vietnamese club." Officials ran drug tests on the 70 people who were at the club and arrested 10 people who tested positive.

They confiscated nine ecstasy pills found at the scene and arrested three Vietnamese club workers on charges of aiding and abetting. Five Vietnamese customers tested negative for drug use but were found to be illegal immigrants and were booked under related charges.

The illegal immigrants have been handed over to the immigration office, and the police plan to request a warrant for drug use as soon as possible. As of now, the suspects are being detained under the clause of an "emergency arrest" that states it is possible to arrest and detain suspects without a warrant if investigating authorities believe there is sufficient evidence to justify such actions. But an official warrant must be issued within 48 hours of detaining the suspect.