 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Flight operations partially resume on Jeju Island

By Yonhap
Published : May 6, 2023 - 10:30       Updated : May 6, 2023 - 10:30
Jeju International Airport bustles with tourists on South Korea's southern Jeju Island on Friday, as torrential rains have caused flight disruptions. (Yonhap)
Jeju International Airport bustles with tourists on South Korea's southern Jeju Island on Friday, as torrential rains have caused flight disruptions. (Yonhap)

Flight operations on the southern island of Jeju, which was hit by heavy rain and strong winds for two days, partially resumed Friday, airport authorities said.

A domestic flight departing from Seoul arrived at Jeju International Airport at 10:10 a.m., they said. The airport had reported the cancellation of 488 flights as of 10 a.m.

As of 6 p.m. Friday, 64 flights had departed from Jeju and 77 others had landed on the island.

Airlines had added 45 extra domestic flights and two international flights to move stranded travelers out of the island, and extended the deadline for night operations from 11 p.m. to midnight.

Weather authorities have issued alerts for high winds and wind shear, referring to sudden changes in wind direction, since Thursday, when 243 flights were canceled.

Jeju's Seogwipo region experienced downpours of an accumulated 365.6 millimeters of rain from Wednesday to noon Friday, with 287.8 mm recorded Thursday, the highest daily record since 1961, weather authorities said.

The island was expected to receive even more rain through Saturday morning, with some areas getting between 150 and 200 mm of rainfall.

The heavy rains and strong winds have left over 10,000 people stranded, including some 6,000 students from 33 schools on field trips.

Officials at Jeju airport said those students were expected to be able to leave the island by the end of Friday. Considering unpredictable weather conditions over the weekend, however, they said it wasn't clear exactly when the airport would resume full operations.

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114