Flight operations partially resume on Jeju Island

Jeju International Airport bustles with tourists on South Korea's southern Jeju Island on Friday, as torrential rains have caused flight disruptions. (Yonhap)

Flight operations on the southern island of Jeju, which was hit by heavy rain and strong winds for two days, partially resumed Friday, airport authorities said.

A domestic flight departing from Seoul arrived at Jeju International Airport at 10:10 a.m., they said. The airport had reported the cancellation of 488 flights as of 10 a.m.

As of 6 p.m. Friday, 64 flights had departed from Jeju and 77 others had landed on the island.

Airlines had added 45 extra domestic flights and two international flights to move stranded travelers out of the island, and extended the deadline for night operations from 11 p.m. to midnight.

Weather authorities have issued alerts for high winds and wind shear, referring to sudden changes in wind direction, since Thursday, when 243 flights were canceled.

Jeju's Seogwipo region experienced downpours of an accumulated 365.6 millimeters of rain from Wednesday to noon Friday, with 287.8 mm recorded Thursday, the highest daily record since 1961, weather authorities said.

The island was expected to receive even more rain through Saturday morning, with some areas getting between 150 and 200 mm of rainfall.

The heavy rains and strong winds have left over 10,000 people stranded, including some 6,000 students from 33 schools on field trips.

Officials at Jeju airport said those students were expected to be able to leave the island by the end of Friday. Considering unpredictable weather conditions over the weekend, however, they said it wasn't clear exactly when the airport would resume full operations.