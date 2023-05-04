Children want parents say ‘I love you’ most on Children’s Day: survey

Elementary school students would love to hear “I love you” the most from their parents and teachers on Children’s Day, according to a survey released Wednesday.

According to the survey conducted by Chungcheongnamdo Office of Education, 37.8 percent of respondents said they wanted to hear "I love you" while 24 percent said they want to hear "you can do it.”

From their friends, some 40 percent of respondents said they want to hear "let's hang out together."

On Children's Day, around 49 percent said they would like to go on a picnic with their family while 14.5 percent said they would like to spend time with their friends.

Smartphones and tablet computers topped the list of gifts wanted for Children's Day, followed by an allowance.

The office conducted a survey on a total of 2,579 elementary school students ranging from second graders to sixth graders, according to officials.