 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
National

Children want parents say ‘I love you’ most on Children’s Day: survey

By No Kyung-min
Published : May 4, 2023 - 15:51       Updated : May 4, 2023 - 15:51
(123rf)
(123rf)

Elementary school students would love to hear “I love you” the most from their parents and teachers on Children’s Day, according to a survey released Wednesday.

According to the survey conducted by Chungcheongnamdo Office of Education, 37.8 percent of respondents said they wanted to hear "I love you" while 24 percent said they want to hear "you can do it.”

From their friends, some 40 percent of respondents said they want to hear "let's hang out together."

On Children's Day, around 49 percent said they would like to go on a picnic with their family while 14.5 percent said they would like to spend time with their friends.

Smartphones and tablet computers topped the list of gifts wanted for Children's Day, followed by an allowance.

The office conducted a survey on a total of 2,579 elementary school students ranging from second graders to sixth graders, according to officials.



By No Kyung-min (minmin@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114