Brace for very rainy Children’s Day

Heavy rain is being forecast across South Korea for Friday, which is the Children's Day holiday. (Yonhap)

Heavy rain, accompanied by strong gusts of wind, is being forecast across the nation for Friday, which is likely to dampen parents’ plans to take kids out to festivals and outdoor events for Children’s Day.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Wednesday, there is a high probability that some regions will see heavy downpour alerts issued. The weather agency did not provide the exact amounts of precipitation expected.

Rain is expected to start from the southern island of Jeju on late Thursday and spread through the nation. It will continue through Saturday morning, the KMA said.

A heavy rain advisory is issued when precipitation is expected to reach more than 60 millimeters for a duration of three hours, or 110 mm for 6 hours. A warning is issued when more than 90 mm of rain is projected to fall for 3 hours, or 180 mm for 6 hours.

The wet weather forecast has prompted many organizers of Children’s Day events to cancel or modify their plans.

The municipalities of Sejong and Anyang, Gyeonggi Province, announced that they will be moving their Children’s Day festivities, originally planned to be held in outdoor parks, indoors. Some of Seoul’s district offices have moved their events to Sunday, when skies are forecast to clear up.

Parents, who have worked out a special outing plan for their kids, are also in distress over what to do.

Tons of threads are spreading over online communities to resell or hand over the tickets for attractions parents bought for their children beforehand.

"I couldn't reserve a single ticket for an attraction on Children’s Day as my hands were not fast enough to catch any. In that regard, the forecast makes me a bit relieved," said Min Yuri, the mom of a 9-year old living in Yongin.

"I think my family will stay home on Children's Day."