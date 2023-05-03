S. Korea pushing to resume regular talks with Japan, China: official

The flags of the US, South Korea and China (from left to right). (123rf)

The Yoon Suk Yeol administration is working to restart regular three-way talks involving Japan and China, preferably before the end of the year, according to a senior Foreign Ministry official in Seoul with direct knowledge of the matter on Wednesday.

South Korea, this year’s host, is making preparations, the official said, adding however it is still too early to narrow down potential dates for the summit, which will bring together President Yoon and his Japanese and Chinese counterparts for discussions on trilateral ties.

The meeting has been put on hold since 2019, largely because of COVID-19 travel curbs. Strained Seoul-Tokyo ties had also played a role in the suspension.

“On the preparations for the summit, there isn’t much visible difference in the way we communicate with our Japanese counterparts. The reception is still the same after the March summit,” the official said, referring to Yoon’s Tokyo visit from March 16-17, where the Korean and Japanese leaders vowed for better ties by moving past a historical dispute involving Japan’s 1910-45 colonial rule on the Korean Peninsula.

The feud, which centered on establishing the right kind of amends -- a proper apology and compensation -- to Koreans forced to work for Japanese firms during the colonial period, had dragged ties to a record low. Seoul has decided to pay the victims on its own without involving Japanese companies, which had refused to recognize a 2018 Korean court ruling that held them liable for damages.

Reciprocating Yoon’s Tokyo tour, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is visiting Seoul from Sunday to Monday. Many expect the Japanese leader to roll out something “sincere” during the trip, like a public apology for colonial rights abuses, to carry on the momentum to build on ties.

But experts say closer Seoul-Tokyo ties will not necessarily lead to tighter three-way relations that include Beijing.

“For China, it’ll be two against one,” said Chung Jae-hung, director of the Center for Chinese Studies at the Sejong Institute, referring to moves by Korea and Japan to get closer to the US as its two biggest Asian allies step up efforts that China sees as threatening to its “core interests.”

Last month, Yoon openly referred to China’s claims to Taiwan as a global issue, emphasizing his opposition to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo on Taiwan by force. Beijing routinely claims it could take over the self-ruled democratic island by force if necessary. The issue involving Taiwan is a matter of China’s “core interests” that require a response to any violations, according to China’s Foreign Ministry.

“The three-way meeting to be held in Seoul will fall far short of unveiling a concrete action plan on even economic issues as far as I see,” Chung added, saying a US-led alliance on semiconductors that includes Korea as well as Japan could hamper any “meaningful three-way cooperation” on the economic front.

In February, Chip 4, an alliance aimed at forging a stronger semiconductor supply chain, held its first video meeting, attended by the US, Korea, Japan and Taiwan.

For better three-way ties, the Yoon administration needs to work on improving Seoul-Beijing ties, Chung stressed, saying “Seoul does not need to stand at the forefront” for a cause Washington is more heavily invested in. He noted that Seoul should put together a plan to avoid being the “direct victim of the intensifying US-China rivalry.”

The three-way summit has taken place eight times since 2008. Korea, Japan and China took turns hosting the event. It was last held in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, in 2019.